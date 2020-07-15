GOLD: GFG samples up to 11.1 g/t gold at Pen, prepares for drilling restart

ONTARIO – GFG Resources has announced that rock samples from its surface exploration program at the wholly owned Pen project, 40 km west of the Timmins gold district, returned up to 11.1 g/t gold from the western end of the Boundary trend.

The Boundary trend is within the Jehann East region at Pen – the latest sample is from a diorite body within its western portion.

Earlier this year, GFG announced 8.5 metres of 71.27 g/t gold in drilling at the Nib prospect at Pen, also within a diorite unit. Boundary remains open to the west, where it intersects a corridor that hosts the Nib discovery.

“The recent sampling results from the new Boundary target are very encouraging and confirm a mineralized gold trend that is over 3 km long,” Brian Skanderberg, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release. “As we continue to execute our summer field program, we are excited to resume our drill program in August to follow-up on our recent Nib discovery and test highly prospective regional targets for the next discovery.”

GFG plans to restart drilling at Pen in August, with 8,500 metres planned for the coming months. The company is also looking to complete additional geochemical and geophysical surveys over the Boundary and Nib areas ahead of drilling. Most of this year’s metres are scheduled for the Nib discovery.

Field work at Pen restarted at the end of May, with prospecting, mapping and till sampling at the Boundary, Broadway and Nib areas.

For more information, visit www.GFGResources.com.