GOLD: Great Bear discovers high-grade Arrow zone at Dixie

RED LAKE – Drilling at Great Bear Resources’ 91.4-sq.-km Dixie property has intersected a new Red Lake-style gold-bearing zone –Arrow – 1 km west of the Hinge zone, which features a similar style of mineralization.

Hole REG-002 returned three gold-bearing zones along 435.6 metres of core, including 15 metres of 3 g/t gold starting at 451.5 metres, with visible gold in quartz veins. According to Great Bear, these veins feature the same alteration style as the Hinge zone and Evolution Mining’s Red Lake mine.

“The discovery of an additional Red Lake-style high-grade gold zone in the first new area we’ve tested this year supports the strong ongoing discovery potential of the Dixie project,” Chris Taylor, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release.

Taylor added that drilling at the LP fault will remain the company’s top priority going forward with follow-up work planned for the Arrow discovery.

Gold mineralization at Arrow occurs with changes in the rock type – this also appears to be the case for the Hinge and Dixie Limb zones. The regional fold axis adjacent to these three zones extends for an additional 3.7 km from the Hinge zone and the Arrow zone represents the western limit of drilling along this trend.

There are two exploration targets at the 91.4-sq.-km Dixie property: high-grade gold in quartz veins and replacement zones at the Dixie Limb and Hinge zones as well as high-grade disseminated gold with broad envelopes at the LP fault. The latter is interpreted to cover up to 18 km of strike at Dixie.

With a $21-million exploration program underway at Dixie, Great Bear is drilling a 5-km-long section of the LP fault. Last week, the company also released results from this work, reporting a highlight intercept of 45.1 metres of 14.65 g/t gold starting at surface – the widest and highest grade gold interval drilled along the LP fault to date. Additional drilling also suggests continuity to this mineralization at depth.

