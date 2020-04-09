GOLD: Great Bear drilling finds good continuity at LP Fault

RED LAKE – Great Bear Resources has released a new batch of drill results from the ongoing $21-million drill program at its Dixie project in northern Ontario. The assays continue to return good gold grades and show good continuity of mineralization at the LP Fault target on drill spacing of 25 to 100 metre centres.

Drill highlights include 52.2 metres grading 4.24 g/t gold from 169.9 metres depth, including 3 metres of 47.2 g/t gold, in hole BR-101. Hole BR-102 cut 48 metres of 3.1 g/t gold, including multiple shorter, higher grade intervals, starting at 92 metres depth. The high-grade mineralization in both holes appears continuous.

Nine holes drilled at the Gap zone in the LP Fault system returned highlights of 46.1 metres grading 1.66 g/t gold from 309.5 metres depth, including 6.5 metres of 9.35 g/t gold in hole BR-120. Great Bear says results in this area show good continuity of gold mineralization over 400 vertical metres from surface.

The Vancouver-based junior has so far completed 83 of 300 holes planned at the LP Fault target, and all have so far intersected gold mineralization.

“We continue to observe excellent lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization within the LP Fault gold system,” said Great Bear president and CEO Chris Taylor in a release. “Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to maintain drill operations while continuing to protect our work crews with strict risk mitigation protocols. All geologists and geotechnical staff on site are Red Lake residents, which gives us sufficient staff for three of our five drill rigs to remain active.”

Although the company has temporarily scaled down exploration to only three active drill rigs, it still expects to finish the full 300-hole drill program by December 2020.

The LP Fault at the 92-sq.-km Dixie project contains high-grade disseminated gold within broad moderate to lower-grade envelopes. The Dixie Limb and Hinge zones at Dixie, which will also see drilling this year, contain high-grade gold in quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones.

For more information, visit www.greatbearresources.ca.