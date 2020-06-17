GOLD: Great Thunder acquires Southern Star property in Quebec

QUEBEC – Great Thunder Gold announced this week that it closed the acquisition of the Southern Star property in Quebec.

With the addition of the 81-sq.-km land package, Great Thunder now holds 107-sq.-km within the Fenelon gold district.

“This new property acquisition, with encouraging gold and base metal potential, protects more than 81 sq. km of the Brouillan-Fenelon geological group, which is made up of felsic to mafic volcano-sedimentary rocks,” the company said in a media statement.

To acquire 100% of Southern Star, Great Thunder had to pay the vendor $12,500 and issue 450,100 common shares. The property is subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty, 2% of which can be acquired by Great Thunder at any time for $3 million.