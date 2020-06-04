GOLD: Hochschild Mining to acquire Antelope project in Nevada

NEVADA – EMX Royalty announced that it has executed an option agreement for the Antelope gold project in Nevada with Hochschild Mining.

Hochschild is looking to earn a 100% interest in the property, which is something that the British miner can accomplish by making total option payments of US$600,000, incurring US$1.5 million of exploration expenditures before the fifth anniversary of the agreement and reimbursing EMX the previous year’s holding costs. Upon earn-in, EMX will retain a 4% NSR (net smelter return) royalty.

Antelope is comprised of 514 unpatented mining claims covering more than 39.3 sq. km adjacent to the past-producing Illipah open-pit gold mine, in the Illipah mining district of western White Pine county.

According to EMX, gold mineralization in the district is hosted in silty carbonate rocks within the lower Chainman, at or near the contact with the underlying Joanna Limestone, and is associated with decalcification and jasperoid alteration within carbonate-rich horizons and along northeast-oriented structures.