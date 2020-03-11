GOLD: LaSalle to kick off exploration campaign in Ontario

ONTARIO – LaSalle Exploration announced that it is about to kick off a field exploration program on its Blakelock gold property in northeastern Ontario.

In a press release, LaSalle said the campaign is fully funded from the company’s oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) that raised $1.9 million.

The program will include approximately 40-line km of deep penetrating induced polarization surveying on several areas deemed as high potential for the extension of known gold zones, up-ice of basal till gold anomalies not yet tested and over unexplored areas of the property. A summer program consisting of geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling is also planned.

The 37 sq. km Blakelock project is within the Abitibi greenstone belt and covers 15 km of the Casa Berardi Break (CBB), 55 km west of the multi-million oz., high-grade Casa Berardi gold mine operated by Hecla Mining.

According to La Salle, the CBB, interpreted from airborne magnetics and rock sequences similar to those hosting the Casa Berardi mine, traverses the central portion of the property.

This story originally appeared on www.Mining.com.