GOLD: Las Conchitas returns more gold for Mako

NICARAGUA – Mako Mining has released the results of six holes drilled to test the Bayacun zone at the Las Conchitas area within the San Albino project, which intercepted high-grade gold and silver mineralization at shallow depths.

Highlights include 1.6 metres of 84.64 g/t gold and 80.2 g/t silver at 80 metres from surface as well as 3.9 metres of 25.78 g/t gold and 18.3 g/t silver at 45 metres from surface.

It appears that the drilling at the 2.5-sq.-km Las Conchitas area, which has been ongoing since 2019, has traced at least eight mineralized zones that are shallow dipping and high grade. The latest results extended the Bayacun zone to 140 metres down-dip; it remains open both on strike and down dip.

“Every hole referenced in this press release hit significant gold mineralization,” Akiba Leisman, the company’s CEO, said in a release. “The Bayacun zone of the Las Conchitas area is proving to be a predictable and high-grade target at relatively shallow depths.”

Leisman added that one drill rig is expected to continue exploration work at Las Conchitas, aimed at outlining a maiden resource for this area next year. Assays for an additional 19 holes, drilled to target Bayacun, are pending.

The Las Conchitas area is approximately 2.5 km south of the 500 t/d San Albino open pit project, which is under construction with a first gold pour expected in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it has reduced the number of people at the operation to reduce potential COVID-19 infection risks. Although mining of gold mineralization was suspended as a result, Mako shifted its efforts towards earthworks and construction of the tailings facility.

The San Albino project covers a total of 150 sq. km and includes a 23-km strike of the Corona de Oro gold belt.

For more information, visit www.MakoMiningCorp.com.