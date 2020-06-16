GOLD: Liberty reports positive metallurgical results from Black Pine

IDAHO – Metallurgical test results on oxide material from Liberty Gold’s Black Pine project appear to support a heap-leach mining scenario. Six large-diameter column tests returned gold recoveries of up to 92.8% and averaging 78.9%, with over 80% of the leachable gold recovered within 10 days.

“We are extremely pleased with the metallurgical results from our bulk sample column testing program at Black Pine. This is a key 2020 deliverable for our company,” Cal Everett, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release. “We believe that by integrating our detailed understanding of grade distribution and rock type into a heap-leach plan, we will be able to achieve these types of recoveries in a new operation.”

Everett added that additional column test results are expected in the near-term.

The metallurgical tests included 12 bottle roll tests (six on coarse material and six on fine-mesh material) and six column tests. These were completed on six backhoe trench samples – five of these were from historic pits and one was from a drill target at Black Pine.

The gold extractions from coarse bottle roll tests averaged 79.1%, whereas recoveries from fine bottle roll tests came in at an average of 81.8%. According to Liberty, these most recent metallurgical results are in line with historical work completed by Noranda in 1988 on oxide material from the site.

Additional mineralogical studies are underway.

Black Pine is a sediment-hosted, Carlin-style project in Idaho’s Cassia county. The past-producing operation generated 435,000 gold oz. between 1991 and 1998 at a head grade of 0.7 g/t gold from seven pits. Anomalous gold mineralization in soils has been traced at the 49-sq.-km site over 12 sq. km. In February 2019, Liberty received a new Plan of Operations, which allows it to drill test the entire geochemical anomaly.

