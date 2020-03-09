GOLD: Lynx continues to deliver high grades for Osisko

QUEBEC – Step-out and infill drilling around the Lynx zones at Osisko Mining’s wholly-owned Windfall gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt continues to intercept high-grade gold mineralization.

Step-out highlights include 2.1 metres of 360 g/t gold and 5.1 metres of 72 g/t gold. Notable infill intercepts are 2 metres of 139 g/t gold and 2 metres of 113 g/t gold.

“This first major set of new drill results following, and not included in, last month’s mineral resource estimate update continues to show high-grade results from Lynx in both infill and expansion holes,” John Burzynski, Osisko’s president and CEO, said in a release. “The drilling demonstrates very good potential for further growth of scale and grade at Lynx. While the focus of the drill program is on resource definition, the exploration team is excited about targeting several key areas of the Lynx deposit for growth potential, in particular a down-plunge projection where we believe Lynx Extension and Triple Lynx zones may intersect.”

Last month’s resource update grew Osisko’s total inventory at Windfall to 5.1 million oz. The indicated component of the resource features 4.1 million tonnes at 9.1 g/t gold with a further 14.5 million inferred tonnes at 8.4 g/t gold. The Lynx zone is the primary contributor to the current mineralized inventory.

Drilling at Windfall is ongoing ahead of a feasibility study with 19 drills active at Lynx and Triple Lynx. Current work is focused on the Lynx deposit as well as on exploration around the mineralized zones and deep drilling in the central areas of the mineralized system.

The Windfall intrusive system sits along a 5-km long section of the Bank fault, within the 135-km Urban-Barry greenstone belt.

For more information, visit www.OsiskoMining.com.