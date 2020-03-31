GOLD: Lynx infill work delivers high grades for Osisko

QUEBEC – Infill drilling at Osisko Mining’s Windfall gold project within Quebec’s Abitibi greenstone belt continues to return multiple high-grade intervals. The company’s latest release includes a total of 90 intercepts.

Drill highlights from the Lynx deposit include 5.6 metres of 149 g/t gold, 2 metres of 415 g/t gold, 2 metres of 337 g/t gold and 2 metres of 243 g/t gold.

The Quebec government mandated a three-week shutdown of non-essential businesses in the province earlier this month, which includes mineral exploration activity. As such, Osisko has temporarily suspended work at Windfall; prior to this shutdown, 15 surface drills and four underground rigs were active at the site.

In February, Osisko released updated resources for Windfall, with 4.1 million tonnes at 9.1 g/t gold in the indicated category for a total of 1.2 million oz. with a further 14.5 million inferred tonnes at 8.4 g/t containing an additional 3.9 million oz.

The resource is made up of the Lynx, Underdog and Main zones. Lynx is the highest-grade and contains a total of 2.9 million oz. across all resource categories.

For more information, visit www.OsiskoMining.com.