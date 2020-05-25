GOLD: Manitou drills 4.6 metres of 5 g/t gold at Goudreau

ONTARIO – Manitou Gold has released initial drill results from the Rockstar vein within its 225-sq.-km Goudreau project in Ontario. This work is following up on last year’s channel sampling program at the property. At the time, the program uncovered the vein over 100 metres of strike, with the gold-bearing unit grading 3 g/t gold over an average width of 1.5 metres.

Drill highlights from the first three holes include 4.6 metres of 5 g/t gold and 0.4 metres of 3.78 g/t gold. According to the company, the first intercept suggests an increase in the thickness and grade of the mineralization at depth.

The three latest holes were testing a higher-grade mineralized shoot down-plunge of drilling completed by past operators, at a vertical depth of approximately 170 metres and over a strike length of approximately 100 metres.

“We are pleased by the wide gold intercept reported today and are encouraged by the down-plunge continuity of the Rockstar vein confirmed by this drilling,” Richard Murphy, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release. “We look forward to the receipt of assays from additional holes testing further down plunge of the holes reported today.”

The Rockstar vein remains open to the east with additional drilling underway.

The Goudreau project in northeastern Ontario consists of six separate groups of mining claims – Manitou holds a 100% interest in four, including Rockstar.

