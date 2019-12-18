GOLD: Marathon steps out from Sprite at Valentine

NEWFOUNDLAND – Marathon Gold has released step-out drilling results from the Sprite zone at its Valentine project; highlights include:

22 metres of 7.6 g/t gold;

5 metres of 10.43 g/t gold; and

10 metres of 7.25 g/t gold.

The drilling was completed along a 3-km strike length of the Sprite zone, which is located 3 km northeast of the Leprechaun deposit.

These results confirm a zone of stacked, mineralized veins which extends down to 250 metres and is up to 50 metres thick. According to the company, the host setting for this zone is similar to that for the Leprechaun and Marathon deposits.

“We are encouraged by these exploration results from an area of the Sprite zone that was last explored with drilling in 2014 and 2018. The new drill holes were designed to step out from areas of previously identified mineralization. About half hit new mineralization, some significantly so,” Matt Manson, Marathon’s president and CEO said in a release.

The mineralization remains open with follow-up work on this zone planned for next year.

Current Sprite zone measured and indicated resources total 717,000 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold for a total of 39,500 oz. with additional inferred resources of 1.3 million tonnes grading 1.23 g/t gold for 52,700 oz. Mining of this zone will not be incorporated in the upcoming prefeasibility study which is expected in the second quarter of next year.

For more information, visit www.Marathon-Gold.com.