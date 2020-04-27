GOLD: MAS Gold reports encouraging initial metallurgical results for Point

SASKATCHEWAN – MAS Gold has announced the results of initial flotation and metallurgical tests on material from the Point gold area, which lies within the Preview North property in the La Ronge gold belt. Flotation test work suggests average gold recoveries of over 88% with a target grind size of less than 75 microns.

“Achieving preliminary flotation gold recovery test results of greater than 88% from our Point gold deposit is very encouraging, especially as these results closely match the better than 89% flotation recoveries previously reported for our North Lake gold deposit,” Ron Netolitzky, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release. “Although more metallurgical studies are required, the similarity of the North Lake and Point metallurgical recoveries suggest the possibility of the Point deposit as a source of high-grade, gold mineralized feed that could be co-mingled with material from our North Lake deposit for processing at a centralized mill, further supporting our hub-and-spoke mining and processing thesis for our properties in the La Ronge gold belt.”

The testwork results indicate that flotation followed by cyanidation and on-site production of gold-silver doré would be the likely optimal option for the Point deposit; this same flow sheet was brought forward for North Lake material.

MAS holds a total of 338 sq. km of ground within four properties in Saskatchewan’s La Ronge belt. In March, the company released a maiden mineral resource for the North Lake deposit, with 14.1 million tonnes grading 0.92 g/t gold for a total of 417,000 oz. Both North Lake and Point are located within the Preview North area.

For more information, visit www.MasGoldCorp.com.