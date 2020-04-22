GOLD: Newmont increases quarterly dividend by 79%

COLORADO – Newmont, the world’s no. 1 gold miner, announced a quarterly dividend of US$0.25 per share of common stock, to be paid to holders of record at the close of the business day on Jun. 4.

The decision represents a “significant increase to its industry-leading dividend,” the company said.

In January, Newmont announced it will increase its quarterly dividend to US$1.00 per share annually.

The company said that future quarterly dividends would depend on the company’s financial results, cash flow, and duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midday Wednesday, Newmont’s stock was up 3.3% on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has a US$49.5-billion market capitalization.