GOLD: Osisko continues to hit high grades at Lynx, confirms Triple Lynx extensions

QUEBEC – Infill results from Osisko Mining’s drill program at the Windfall gold project continue to suggest strong grades within the Lynx zone and confirm past step outs of Triple Lynx.

Drill highlights from the latest release include 2.7 metres of 35.3 g/t gold, which confirms a prior intercept of an up-plunge extension of the Triple Lynx zone 120 metres outside of resource wireframes, first reported in February. In addition, one drill hole returned 3.5 metres of 40.2 g/t gold, confirming high grades in the down plunge portion of Triple Lynx.

Intercepts of note from the Lynx zone include 2 metres of 104 g/t gold, 2.6 metres of 76.5 g/t gold and 4.2 metres of 41.2 g/t gold.

Osisko has temporarily suspended drilling at Windfall due to the provincial closure of non-essential businesses aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. Once this work resumes, drills will focus on Lynx and other areas of mineralization at Windfall as well as down-plunge exploration within the centre of the mineralizing system.

Earlier this month, Osisko released additional infill results for Lynx, with more high-grade intervals. Highlights include 3.4 metres of 153 g/t gold, 2.2 metres of 108 g/t gold and 2 metres of 99.2 g/t gold.

n February, Osisko released updated resources for Windfall, with 4.1 million tonnes at 9.1 g/t gold in the indicated category for a total of 1.2 million oz. with a further 14.5 million inferred tonnes at 8.4 g/t containing an additional 3.9 million oz. The high-grade Lynx zone contains a total of 2.9 million oz. across all resource categories.

For more information, visit www.OsiskoMining.com.