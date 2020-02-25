GOLD: Positive infill results from Corvus’ Mother Lode deposit

NEVADA – Infill drilling at Corvus Gold’s Mother Lode deposit has intercepted higher-grade and broader than expected mineralization.

Highlights include 88.4 metres of 1.92 g/t gold and 56.4 metres of 1.92 g/t gold: both of these holes targeted areas with limited drill data, intersecting better grades and geometries than suggested by the current resource model. The drill holes also expanded the new oxide Central Intrusive zone (CIZ) below the main zone, which was discovered in January.

“The ongoing infill/step-out part of the phase-4 drill program has generated favorable results for expansion of the overall Mother Lode mineral resource model,” Jeffrey Pontius, the company’s president and CEO said in a release. “In addition, the continued positive indication from the bottoms of these holes, showing a sizeable oxide system at CIZ, is encouraging and Corvus will direct some of its deeper core tail drilling program toward evaluating the zones significance and its relationship to the deep intrusion target currently being tested.”

Measured and indicated resources at the 36.5-sq.-km Mother Lode project stand at 53.4 million tonnes at 0.68 g/t gold for a total of 1.16 million oz. with additional inferred resources of 16.2 million tonnes at 0.46 g/t gold for a total of 241,000 oz; 54.2 million of these tonnes are in the heap leach category.

The company’s 91-sq.-km North Bullfrog project borders Mother Lode; both are located within the past-producing Bullfrog mining district, within the Walker Lane trend, host to epithermal gold systems. Mother Lode is a new discovery of a sediment-hosted gold system.

