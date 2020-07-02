GOLD: Public Health allows Blue Star to start work on Nunavut projects

NUNAVUT – Vancouver-based Blue Star Gold announced that the chief public health officer of the Nunavut territory has confirmed that the company can begin its work programs in early July on the Hood River and Ulu projects.

In a press release, Blue Star said the officer’s decision was a response to the exposure control plan and the health and safety plan that the miner submitted to the territorial department of health.

The 80.2-sq.-km Hood River property is approximately 125 km west of Bathurst Inlet and sits on a high-grade gold belt. According to Blue Star, the area was last explored for gold in 1992 and the company wants to conduct a 7,000-metre drill program using two drill rigs.

“In addition to the known Flood, Gnu and NFN zones in the Robb trend on which approximately 4,500 metres of drilling are planned, the company plans to test new targets in the North and South Penthouse as well as Crown zones in eastern Hood River,” the media brief reads. “The company also plans to test the Apex and Contact zones in the Robb trend.”

The Ulu gold property, on the other hand, covers 9.5 sq. km and is located within the Kitikmeot Settlement area of Nunavut. It is an advanced gold and silver project with regulatory approvals.

At Ulu, Blue Star Gold wants to carry out a reclamation program that includes characterization, segregation and staging of legacy mine waste, demolition waste and contaminated soil for approved on-site treatment and disposal or backhaul for appropriate off-site disposal, where needed.