GOLD: Radisson hits high grades at O’Brien in 60,000-metre drill campaign

QUEBEC – Drill results from Radisson Mining’s wholly owned O’Brien project include high-grade intercepts from areas below current resource boundaries and from zones around the existing deposit.

Drill highlights include 32.2 metres of 3.07 g/t gold from the Upper 36E area at a vertical depth of 430 metres – this hole was drilled near the western boundary of the deposit and returned four high-grade sub-intercepts within the 32-metre interval within and outside of the resource boundaries.

Additional high-grade hits from Upper 36E include 4.4 metres of 18.15 g/t gold at 190 vertical metres from an area that is 300 metres east of the main mineralized trend at the 36E zone.

Radisson’s geology team is generating additional drill targets in the Upper 36E area, which is open on strike.

Deeper drilling within the Lower 36E zone hit 2 metres of 37.76 g/t gold at approximately 720 metres below surface, 60 metres west of a prior intercept. According to the company, the work in this area suggests strong continuity of high-grade mineralization down to a depth of 950 metres, within a mineralized trend similar to past-producing areas at the O’Brien mine. This deeper zone is open on strike and at depth with follow-up drilling underway, testing western extensions of this mineralization in an under-explored area below existing resources.

“Drill results continue to showcase significant upside to resources at the high-grade O’Brien project,” Mario Bouchard, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release. “Results released so far represent only approximately 45% of our fully funded 60,000-metre program. With three drill rigs now operating at O’Brien, we look forward to releasing additional updates as we continue to drill test high potential targets over the coming months.”

Bouchard added that the majority of the current resources are contained over a strike length of 1.5 km, within a 4.5-km long trend, and extend down to a depth of 400 metres.

To date, Radisson has drilled 34,230 metres in 72 holes as part of the company’s ongoing 60,000-metre drill program. Assays are pending for 18 drill holes.

Current resources at the project include 950,000 indicated tonnes grading 9.48 g/t gold, containing 289,000 oz., with another 617,000 inferred tonnes at 7.31 g/t gold, for 145,000 gold oz. These resources are derived using a 5 g/t gold cut-off.

The past-producing O’Brien project is within the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp in Quebec’s Larder Lake-Cadillac break. The former O’Brien mine at the site generated 1.2 million tonnes at 15.25 g/t gold between 1926 and 1957.

