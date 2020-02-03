GOLD: Revival grows Beartrack-Arnett resource

IDAHO – Revival Gold has released an updated resource for the 51-sq.-km Beartrack-Arnett project with substantial growth in the inferred resource category. The latest estimate features updated numbers for the Beartrack portion as well as an initial estimate for Arnett.

The updated inferred resources consist of 47.2 million tonnes grading 1.08 g/t gold for a total of 1.6 million oz. and are an increase over the 765,000 oz. in this category previously. The latest inferred resource includes 471,000 oz. of underground sulphides at Beartrack as well as 147,000 oz. of open-pit heap leach material at Arnett. There are now an estimated 850,000 oz. of inferred open-pittable sulphides at the Beartrack deposit.

Indicated resources now stand at 36.4 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold for a total of 1.4 million oz., a slight increase over the 1.2 million oz. previously. The majority of these are comprised of open-pittable sulphides at Beartrack which would require milling, as was the case in the 2018 release.

“Results at Beartrack-Arnett have well exceeded Revival Gold’s ambitious goals for exploration success,” Hugh Agro, the company’s president and CEO said in a release. “Inferred gold resources have more than doubled while indicated gold resources are up 11% with this resource update. The deposit remains open laterally and at depth and, at its current scale, Beartrack-Arnett represents an outstanding opportunity for further growth.”

Revival is now working on a preliminary economic assessment for Beartrack to evaluate a potential re-start of heap leach operations and plans on additional exploration drilling at Beartrack-Arnett.

The latest release is based on 563 drill holes totaling 93,000 metres of drilling, versus 71,000 metres used for the prior estimate.

The Beartrack site produced 609,141 oz. of gold in the 1990s from heap leach operations.

For more information, visit www.Revival-Gold.com.