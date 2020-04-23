GOLD: Riverside gets new drill permit in Mexico

MEXICO – This week, Vancouver-based Riverside Resources received a new drill permit approval from the Sonora Environmental Agency.

In a press release, the Canadian miner said that the permit is aimed at supporting the company’s ongoing exploration and drilling campaign at the Los Cuarentas gold project in Sonora, northwestern Mexico.

Recently, Riverside Resources completed a rock-chip sampling and target mapping program at the project. This allowed its field team to collect additional channel samples along the primary targets and develop a better understanding of the structural setting.

The geologists identified two additional vein systems and found surface exposures with high-grade gold, with top values of 18 g/t, 12.3 g/t, 7.3 g/t, and 3.0 g/t gold. Approximately 30% of the 31 samples returned anomalous gold (in excess of 0.2 g/t gold).

The team also identified three well-defined drill-ready targets and three new prospective structures: El Sombrerito, El Sombrero Norte and Santa Rosalía Norte.

“We are pleased with the progress and high-grade gold results above and around the former mining operations at Santa Rosalia and other target areas,” said John-Mark Staude, Riverside’s president and CEO.

“We look forward to progressing this project potentially with a joint-venture partner and are excited to be located in between two highly valued mining and development operations.”