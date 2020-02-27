GOLD: Roscan hits 88 metres of 3.18 g/t gold at Kandiole in Mali

MALI – Roscan Gold has released the results of 50 holes completed at its Kandiole project in Mali, which confirm high-grade mineralization over a strike of 500 metres at the Mankouke South target.

Of the 50 holes drilled for a total of 2,773 metres, 48 are from air core drilling work whereas two are diamond drill intercepts.

Drill highlights include 88 metres of 3.18 g/t gold starting at 4.7 metres and 40 metres of 4.18 g/t gold from the diamond drill program as well as 39 metres of 8.68 g/t gold from the air core program.

“These drilling results showed the consistency of mineralization along a major trend across our property and highlight the depth, grade and width potential,” Nana Sangmuah, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release. “To date, all six sections over 500 metres drilled (at Mankouke South) have intercepted high-grade mineralization – this high success rate also indicates the potential for the expansion of the target.”

Mankouke South remains open to the north; saprolitic weathering of the host rock appears to extend down to a depth of 100 metres. The mineralization is structurally aligned with Iamgold’s Siribaya deposits to the south and Roscan’s Mankouke Central target.

The company’s Kandiole project features a 7 km prospective trend with 8 targets contained within 6 permits.

Roscan now plans to grow its exploration program at Kandiole to 30,000 metres. The company uses air core drilling to delineate targets before progressing to more cost-intensive and deeper diamond drilling.

Following the news release, by mid-day, Roscan shares were up 21% on the TSX Venture exchange for a total market capitalization of $28.4 million.

For more information, visit www.Roscan.ca.