GOLD-SILVER: Equity Metals gets permit to explore Silver Queen in BC

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Equity Metals has announced that it has received a five-year, area-based exploration permit for its 100%-owned Silver Queen gold-silver project in western Canada.

In a press release, Equity said the permit allows for drilling exploration from 50 drill sites throughout the property and the construction of up to 6 km of additional exploration trails.

“Initial drilling on the property will focus on the systematic resource expansion on a historic high-grade precious-metal-enriched epithermal vein system as well as the identification of new mineral discoveries to further increase existing mineral resources,” the media brief reads.

“Three separate vein structures are targeted for exploration drilling in 2020, with the near- to mid-term objective of doubling the existing mineral resource on the property.”

Silver Queen is located 40 km south of the city of Houston in the Skeena Arch region. An initial resource estimate for the project reported an indicated resource of 244,000 gold-equivalent oz. This includes 85,000 oz. of gold, 5.2 million oz. of silver, 5 million lb. of copper, 17 million lb. of lead and 114 million lb. of zinc. Additional inferred resources stand at 193,000 gold-equivalent oz. with 64,000 oz. of gold, 4.7 million oz. of silver, 5 million lb. of copper, 16 million lb. lead and 92 million lb. of zinc.