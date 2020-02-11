GOLD: Skeena hits more high grade at Eskay Creek

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Infill results from Skeena Resources’ Eskay Creek property within the Golden Triangle in western Canada continue to return high grade intersections and confirm the mineral resource limits.

Drill highlights include:

31.3 metres of 14.82 g/t gold-equivalent from the 21A zone;

18.3 metres of 15.96 g/t gold-equivalent, also from the 21A zone; and

21 metres of 6.24 g/t gold equivalent from the 21E zone.

Four surface rigs targeted the 21A, 21E and hangingwall zones at the past-producing site; this drilling was aimed at upgrading inferred resources to the indicated category. Exploration and infill work is expected to restart in mid-February.

Based on an update released at the end of February 2019, indicated resources at Eskay Creek stand at 13.5 million tonnes grading 5.9 g/t gold-equivalent for a total of 2.6 million gold-equivalent oz. with additional inferred resources of 14.7 million tonnes at 3 g/t gold-equivalent for a total of 1.4 million oz. The majority of current resources are pit-constrained.

Barrick Gold retains a back-in right to purchase a 51% interest in the Eskay Creek project, exerciseable for a 12-month period following the release of a resource of at least 1.5 million oz. of gold-equivalent for the property.

Earlier this month, Skeena announced the sale of the GJ property to Newcrest for $7.5 million in cash as well as the sale of the Blackdome-Elizabeth property to Tempus Resources for $500,000 in cash.

