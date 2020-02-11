GOLD: Triumph updates Freegold resources

YUKON – A resource update for three deposits at Triumph Gold’s 200-sq.-km Freegold Mountain property features total open-pit indicated resources of 42.4 million tonnes grading 0.73 g/t gold-equivalent for a total of 1 million oz.

Additional open-pit inferred resources stand at 35.3 million tonnes grading 0.74 g/t gold-equivalent totaling 842,000 oz. with a further inferred underground component at two of the deposits of 3.8 million tonnes at 1.99 g/t gold-equivalent for a total of 244,000 oz.

Triumph plans to maintain a near-term focus on exploration and discovery at the Freegold property.

This resource update incorporated the Nucleus, Revenue and Tinta deposits. Nucleus is an epithermal-style gold-silver-copper deposit while Revenue is a gold-silver-copper-molybdenum-tungsten deposit 4 km southeast of Nucleus that remains open for expansion.

Tinta hosts open-pit and underground inferred resources and is a vein-hosted gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc deposit on the southern portion of the Freegold property.

In December, the company released exploration results from Revenue which suggest a buried porphyry system at the project.

