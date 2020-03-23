GOLD: Wallbridge definition drilling hits high grades at Main Gabbro

QUEBEC – Definition drilling within the Main Gabbro area at Wallbridge Mining’s Fenelon gold project has intercepted high-grade gold.

Drill highlights include 10.2 metres of 19.47 g/t gold, 21.1 metres of 6.09 g/t gold and 9.3 metres of 17.33 g/t gold.

“Although most of the focus in the last few months has been on our exploration success and rapid growth of the Fenelon gold system, we are also seeing excellent results in our definition drill program near existing mine workings, outlining gold ounces that will become important in the early stage of any future production scenario,” Attila Pentek, the company’s VP of exploration, said in a release.

Six rigs are working at Fenelon: five on surface to define the Fenelon footprint while the sixth is underground, focused on definition of the Main Gabbro zone. A total of 100,000 metres to 120,000 metres of drilling is currently planned for this year.

In addition, the company announced that it has implemented new health procedures to protect its site staff from the COVID-19 virus; it will continue to monitor the situation.

The Fenelon property is situated nearby the Sunday Lake deformation zone; an underexplored east-west structure within the Abitibi greenstone belt.

Earlier this month, Wallbridge announced a $110-million, all-share acquisition of Balmoral Resources, which would consolidate the Fenelon property to 85.6 sq. km.

