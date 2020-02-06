GOLD: Westhaven cuts more high grade at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER – Drilling at Westhaven Ventures’ Shovelnose gold project, in British Columbia’s Spences Bridge gold belt, continues to return high-grade hits.

Highlights of the holes, drilled during the 2019 program at Shovelnose, include:

5 metres of 13.9 g/t gold and 105.5 g/t silver in Vein zone 1;

1 metre of 1.45 g/t gold and 6.25 g/t silver (including 15 metres of 3.26 g/t gold and 11.64 g/t silver and 3.6 metres of 8.29 g/t gold and 30.31 g/t silver) in Vein zone 1; and

3 metres of 3.6 g/t gold and 2.38 g/t silver and 2.5 metres of 5.22 g/t gold and 13.95 g/t silver in Vein zone 2.

In a release, Westhaven president and CEO Gareth Thomas explained that the first intercept is especially significant due to its depth.

“The high-grade gold intercept in hole SN19-38 is the most significant intercept to date at the 1,100 metre elevation level in Vein Zone 1, since it expands the high-grade gold potential from a vertical perspective,” Thomas said. “At this time last year, we had identified roughly 300 metres of strike length; the 2019 drill results have increased that to 1,300 metres. We have built confidence in the continuity of this vein zone and subsequently have gone on to discover two additional high-grade gold veins (Vein Zones 2 and 3).”

True widths of the intercepts are estimated at 80-90% of reported lengths. The company drilled a total of 49 holes for 21,889 metres last year at the project, which is located 30 km south of Merritt, B.C.

The 2020 drill program at Shovelnose is slated to begin in mid-February.

For more information, visit: www.westhavenventures.com.