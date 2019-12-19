GOLD: White Gold expands Vertigo with high grade hits

YUKON – White Gold has released diamond drill results from the Vertigo discovery at its JP Ross property with high grade intercepts.

Drill highlights include:

11.6 metres of 4.31 g/t gold starting at 31 metres;

1.7 metres of 3.92 g/t gold starting at 19.9 metres;

0.5 metres of 15.85 g/t gold starting at 25.5 metres.

“We are very pleased with the abundance of gold mineralization encountered at Vertigo to date, highlighted by the presence of multiple high-grade structures which continue to remain open in all directions,” David D’Onofrio, the company’s CEO said in the release. “To date, at least 10 gold targets have been identified over a 250-sq.-km area on the JP Ross property, with Vertigo being the first to have received follow up diamond drilling.”

Drilling to date has traced the mineralized system at Vertigo over 300 metres of strike, over a width of 200 metres and for 275 metres down dip. Mineralization remains open on strike and down dip. Vertigo mineralization is hosted within dipping, shallow structures which are up to three metres wide. At least six high-grade gold-bearing structures have been identified at Vertigo to date.

White Gold holds a total of 35 properties over 439,000 ha. in Yukon’s White Gold district.

For more information, visit www.WhiteGoldCorp.ca