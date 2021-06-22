GoldMining updates resource estimate for Whistler project in Alaska

GoldMining (TSX: GOLD; NYSE: GLDG) has released an updated resource estimate for its 100%-owned Whistler project in the Yentna mining district of Alaska, 150 km northwest of Anchorage.

The updated resource includes the Whistle, Island Mountain, and Raintree West gold-copper deposits and has delineated 118.2 million indicated tonnes grading 0.51 gram gold per tonne, 2.19 grams silver per tonne, and 0.16% copper (0.79 gram gold-equivalent per tonne) for 1.94 million oz. contained gold, 8.33 million oz. of silver, and 422 million lb. of copper (2.99 million gold- equivalent ounces). Inferred resources add 316.98 million tonnes of 0.46 grams gold, 1.58 grams silver, and 0.1% copper (0.63 gram gold-equivalent per tonne) for 4.67 million oz. of gold, 16.06 million oz. of silver, and 711.4 million lb. of copper (6.45 million gold-equivalent ounces).

Whistler is “currently one of the largest known mineral resources in Alaska, a proven mining jurisdiction,” Alastair Still, GoldMining’s CEO, stated in a press release.