GoldSpot AI to look for lithium, tantalum targets in Quebec

Credit: Critical Elements Corp.

Goldspot’s algorithms distil all available geological information to identify the most efficient way to explore<>

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT; OTCQX: SPOFF) will use its proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to look for lithium and tantalum exploration targets at Critical Elements Lithium’s (TSX-V: CRE; US OTCQX: CRECF) landholdings in Quebec, Canada.

The technology was pioneered in the gold exploration industry, evolving to work across all commodities and deposit types.