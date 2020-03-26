GOLD: Tudor has enough cash for 2020 drilling at Treaty Creek

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Tudor Gold has announced that it is fully funded to execute a significantly larger drilling and exploration program than the campaign that was carried out last year at its Treaty Creek project.

Back in December, Tudor raised enough capital which, combined with warrants recently exercised, provided enough cash to execute a fully funded and ambitious drill campaign.

“The Goldstorm system is currently open at depth and along the northeast axis of the mineralized body. The drill program is designed to extend and to explore the limits of the Goldstorm system to the southeast as well as to the northeast and to depth,” Tudor’s VP of project development, Ken Konkin, said in a statement. “We anticipate drilling approximately 18,000 metres to 20,000 metres of HQ and NQ diameter core from 7 to 10 drill platforms with four diamond drill rigs. Compared to the drill program last year (14 diamond drill holes over 9,782 metres), the planned 2020 drill program will be much larger.”

According to Konkin, the current northeast axis of the Goldstorm System is over 850 metres and the southeast axis is at least 600 metres; the system remains open in all directions and at depth.

The executive also said that the best mineralization encountered to date is from the two consecutive 150-metre step-out holes to the northeast: GS-19-42 yielded 0.85 g/t gold-equivalent over 780 metres and GS-19-47 returned 0.7 g/t gold-equivalent over 1,082 metres.

Treaty Creek is located 70 km north of Stewart and only 10 km from the former Eskay Creek mine. The property is 60% owned and operated by Tudor Gold, while American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 20% share.