Graco launches reliable air-powered Dyna-Star injection pumps

Graco Inc., a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has launched its Dyna-Star air-powered grease transfer and injection pump. Created for the energy and mining industries, this pump offers higher flow rates against higher pressures than any other Dyna-Star pump. The rugged design combines a thick gauge steel lower with Graco’s industry leading air motor for reduced air consumption and increased protection against icing.

The Dyna-Star 200:1 air-powered pump can reach a maximum operating pressure of 20,000 psi (1,379 bar) and secures 1.5 L/min flow against 10,000 psi (689 bar) back pressure. There is also a 120:1 ratio option for a 12,000 psi (827 bar) maximum operating pressure, which provides 1.5 L/min flow against 8,400 psi (579 bar). Both ratio options are built with standard length options for 400-lb. barrels and 120-lb. kegs.

“A pump that can deliver more grease, faster, against well-head pressures in excess of 8,000 psi can reduce the downtime between fracturing stages,” said Dan Jensen, Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division global product marketing manager.

Very large mining equipment with extensive lube systems can benefit from increased flow and pump head pressure to ensure lubrication cycles are completed efficiently, thus maximizing uptime.

All Dyna-Star pumps come 100% assembled and tested in the United States, and are CE and hazardous location certified. The manufacturer says these lightweight and easy-to-move pumps can withstand the harshest field conditions.

For more information on the new Dyna-Star Air-Powered grease transfer and injection pump, visit www.Graco.com/DynaStar.