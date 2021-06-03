Great Bear releases long sections from LP fault discovery at Dixie

Visible gold in core from the Dixie property in northwest Ontario. Credit: Great Bear Resources.

To mark the two-year anniversary of discovery of the LP fault at its flagship Dixie gold project in Red Lake, Ont., Great Bear Resources (TSXV: GBR; US-OTC: GTBAF) has released two new detailed, high grade long sections. The sections occur next to the previously released domain BR7 as well as 18 new LP fault holes.

Ongoing drilling continues to intersect high grade and bulk tonnage gold mineralization at the LP fault. The most recent results include:

50.05 g/t gold over 2.3 metres in hole BR-294;

61.2 g/t over 1.1 metre within a broader interval of 3.85 g/t over 32.35 metres in hole BR-311;

29.52 g/t over 2.5 metres within a broader interval of 2.10 g/t over 49.3 metres in hole BR-321;

1.27 g/t over 38.3 metres in hole BR-288;

1.02 g/t over 30 meters in hole BR-321;

4.19 g/t over 14.8 metres in holeBR-310;

0.65 g/t over 70.2 metres in hole BR-279; and 0.63 g/t over 81.75 metres in hole BR-305.

Great Bear says the gold in high grade domains is generally seen as free gold in quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones. Disseminated mineralization with high grades is also seen with lower grade envelopes (the LP fault) and are suitable for bulk tonnage mining.

Great Bear’s $45-million 2021 exploration program is fully funded. Detailed results of recent drilling is available on www.GreatBearResources.ca.