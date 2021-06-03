Great Bear releases long sections from LP fault discovery at Dixie

To mark the two-year anniversary of discovery of the LP fault at its flagship Dixie gold project in Red Lake, Ont., Great Bear Resources (TSXV: GBR; US-OTC: GTBAF) has released two new detailed, high grade long sections. The sections occur next to the previously released domain BR7 as well as 18 new LP fault holes.
Ongoing drilling continues to intersect high grade and bulk tonnage gold mineralization at the LP fault. The most recent results include:
Great Bear says the gold in high grade domains is generally seen as free gold in quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones. Disseminated mineralization with high grades is also seen with lower grade envelopes (the LP fault) and are suitable for bulk tonnage mining.
Great Bear’s $45-million 2021 exploration program is fully funded. Detailed results of recent drilling is available on www.GreatBearResources.ca.
