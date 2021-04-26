Greener haulage at Copper Mountain with trolley assist from ABB

Copper Mountain Mining (TSX: CMMC) is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by more than 50% in the next five to seven years, with the goal of reaching zero by 2035. Toward that end, the company has selected ABB for the construction of a truck trolley assist system at its mine near Princeton, B.C.

ABB is a world leader in electrification and automation for the mining industry. The initial phase of the trolley assist system is to be completed late this year, and its use will reduce carbon intensity by up to 7%.

Each truck will be fitted with a pantograph to receive external electric power. ABB will build the off-truck trolley assist infrastructure and provide engineering, project management, equipment supply, system commissioning and construction management.

ABB will also design and supply the overhead catenary system (OCS) infrastructure and deliver a rectifier substation providing in excess of 12 MW of DC power. The trolley control system can be connected to the existing distributed control system (DCS) automation platform for seamless integration and monitoring of trolley operations and energy consumption.

Copper Mountain reported a record-setting first quarter for 2021. The mine produced 30.4 million lb. copper equivalent, producing record quarterly revenue of $162.2 million, record gross profit of $96.3 million, and record quarterly C1 cash costs of US$1.15 per lb. copper.

Complete Q1 2021 results are posted at www.CuMtn.com.