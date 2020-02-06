HARDFACING: Introducing Duroxite 200 wire for abrasive wear

SWEDEN – SSAB has launched Duroxite 200 wire, a flux-cored welding wire for hardfacing, a process where a tougher material is applied to a base metal, typically through welding.

“Duroxite 200 wire is mainly used for capping, routine maintenance or repair work,” Lingyun Wei, product manager at SSAB said in a release. “Duroxite 200 wire is self-shielded and welded with an open-arc process using manual or machine welding.”

Duroxite 200 wire is designed for applications with severe abrasive wear and moderate impact up to 600°C. Typical applications include sand and earthmoving equipment, dredge buckets and lips, dragline buckets, sizing screens and crushing equipment.

When welding multiple layers of Duroxite 200 wire, the same wear resistance is guaranteed from the surface down to 75% of the overlay thickness.

Duroxite 200 wire is available from SSAB and also through Hardox Wearparts, the global network of wear service centers.

Duroxite is SSAB’s range of overlay products which include overlay plates, overlay pipes, overlay pins and wire rolls for welding. Duroxite overlay products are made of abrasion-resistant materials deposited on top of mild steel or a Hardox wear plate to create an extremely wear-resistant material.

For more information, visit www.Duroxite.com.