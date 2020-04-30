HAULAGE: Epiroc continues to improve the Minetruck MT65 for underground

SWEDEN – Since its launch in 2016, Epiroc’s Minetruck MT65 has held its position as the highest payload capacity underground truck in the world.

Recent design modifications have further optimized this unit for even better value for end users. A new engine dramatically lowers emissions for more sustainable operations. The company’s latest engine technology meets tier 4 final/stage 5 requirements and is certified to comply with North American standards – Canada’s CANMET and MSHA in the U.S.

Nitrogen oxide emissions have been reduced by 45% with an 80% decrease in diesel particulate matter when compared with a tier 2 engine. The lower emissions provide a better working environment and reduce ventilation requirements for mines.

The updated Minetruck MT65 also features a new ejector dump box option for more applications with the same load frame. The modular design is a pin-on solution that attaches to the load frame, allowing swaps between standard and ejector dump boxes as needed.

“We keep a constant dialogue with our customers around the world to receive feedback from the field. These updates are the direct result of this feedback,” Daniel Sandström, global product manager in the underground division at Epiroc, said in a release.

An additional load-weighing display can be placed in the cabin window so the loader operator is able to ensure that the truck is fully loaded every time. This can help maximize the payload but also minimize any risks of overfilling or overloading the machine. The information can be monitored through Certiq, Epiroc’s telematics system. Certiq monitors and records machine information to improve productivity and reduce unnecessary wear.

Epiroc is a leading global productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. The company’s underground division develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of tunneling and mining equipment as well as digital solutions for various underground applications worldwide.

