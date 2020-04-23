HAULAGE: PHIL expands Rear Eject Body production to Brazil

ILLINOIS – Philippi-Hagenbuch, a global leader in off-highway truck customization, has announced production of its patented Rear Eject Body will begin in Brazil in the second quarter of this year. The company’s line of Rear Eject Bodies offers an ideal solution for challenging hauling applications in construction, mine reclamation, and underground hauling settings where overhead barriers prevent the use of traditional dump bodies. This expansion of services in South America is intended to better serve the construction and mining markets in that region.

PHIL’s Rear Eject Body was first introduced in 2000 as a safer alternative to end-dump bodies for articulated trucks. The patented design eliminates the need to raise the body of the truck when discharging materials, allowing for safer offloading while in motion and in the presence of overhead barriers as well as in underground mining applications with low overhead clearance. This versatility increases efficiency without reducing stability by providing a lower center of gravity and allowing discharge on downhill slopes and in conditions with soft footing.

The Rear Eject Body is engineered to provide productivity-enhancing solutions for the toughest hauling challenges. Manufactured exclusively out of Hardox 450 steel, the PHIL Rear Eject is the most robust ejector body available on the market globally, according to the company. With only one cylinder and no rollers, bearings or required greasing, the unit minimizes maintenance while providing the reliability necessary for heavy-duty applications in extreme environments.

“If the truck’s hydraulic system will work, the PHIL Rear Eject Body will work, optimally,” Josh Swank, VP of sales and marketing for PHIL, said in a release. “Our ejector body was designed from the ground up to thrive in heavy-duty mining environments and is agile enough to enhance efficiency in construction projects. Our design naturally minimizes material carryback, is designed to work easily in areas with low overhead height restrictions and versatile enough to haul anything from rock and ore to fly ash, scrap steel and refuse.”

PHIL’s ejector bodies are currently operating throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

“By adding production for our world-class Rear Eject Body in Brazil, we are able to offer the product closer to where our clients need it,” Swank added. “This helps reduce import tariffs and freight, while providing localized parts availability”

With a wide array of off-highway trucks operating in South America, PHIL has the ability to build the full range of their chassis-specific designs in Brazil. Regardless of the brand of an articulated truck, PHIL will be able to source the specific ejector body – either standard duty or mining duty – from the manufacturing operation outside of São Paulo, Brazil.

“As we expand our efforts into the Brazilian market, we continue to look for representation or an independent representative to assist our local sales effort within the country,” Swank concluded. “Until this happens, the PHIL sales department in Peoria, Illinois, will work directly with the off-highway truck dealers throughout the country.”

