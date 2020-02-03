Haywood bullish on uranium sector fundamentals

While uranium spot prices were down 14% in 2019, supply and demand fundamentals for uranium are the “most bullish in years,” and the sector “offers its most compelling value proposition since pre-Fukushima,” Haywood Securities says in a new research note.

“Looking ahead, we believe we are in the early stages of a long-term bull market for the uranium investment theme and recommend investors begin positioning their portfolios by steadily accumulating select names,” the report says. “Previously enacted and expected major supply cuts are starting to erode global inventories with primary production now less than reactor demand.”

