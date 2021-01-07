Canadian Mining Journal

Hexagon’s mining division announced the completion of a significant safety installation with Gold Fields in Ghana. More than 220 mine vehicles were equipped with Hexagon’s MineProtect Collision Avoidance System (CAS) at Gold Fields’ Tarkwa Mine in Ghana’s western region.

MineProtect’s Operator Alertness System, Personal Alert and Tracking Radar were also installed with minimal delays, despite pandemic lockdowns preventing travel by Hexagon’s South Africa staff into Ghana. Local partners and technology, such as remote body cameras, helped ensure that installation and training stayed on schedule.

Willingness to embrace change was key to the successful installation, said Andrew Crose, VP, autonomous, with Hexagon’s mining division.

“Tarkwa staff’s willingness to adapt to the limitations imposed by COVID-19 was hugely important,” Crose said in a release. “The resourcefulness displayed by everyone involved was impressive. It ensured that we completed the project with minimal delays – almost to the original project dates!”

Gold Fields Ghana has invested heavily in work safety systems. Alfred Baku, executive VP and head of Gold Fields West Africa, added “this will augment our existing safety management system as it serves as an additional layer of safety intervention to help prevent injuries and fatalities, as well as equipment damage. We will continue to explore new and innovative ways to improve safety and ensure that our employees return home to their families safely every day.”

