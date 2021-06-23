High capacity, compact Joy HRX 1000 crusher

The Joy HRX 1000 from Komatsu handles a wide range of feed from abrasive to sticky.

The new Joy HRX 1000 is a hard rock sizer designed to push the envelope on where sizers can be successfully applied. High capacity in a compact package make the HRX 1000 an excellent choice for hard rock underground or mobile applications.

Utilizing Joy pick technology, the HRX 1000 is designed to cut through abrasive materials that traditional sizers cannot. Having been used in an installed base of more than 10,000 pick-utilizing machines, including feeder breakers, longwall shearers and continuous miners, Joy pick technology has evolved to deliver the productivity customers are looking for in a variety of environments. With the introduction of the new HRX 1000, Komatsu expands its product offering of primary and secondary sizers.

“Sizers have been successful for many customers, because they perform well where other types of crushers struggle. The HRX sizer is designed to crush harder, abrasive minerals, while providing all the benefits inherent to sizers: fines reduction and the ability to pass muddy, sticky material with no over-crushing,” said Charles Anderson, director crushing systems, Komatsu. “The HRX 1000 utilizes pick technology that has been proven with Joy and Komatsu crushing and mining products.”

Recently Komatsu entered into an agreement with Metso Outotec to provide sizers for their stationary or mobile crushing stations. The first project involved the installation of a Joy HRX 1000 on the Lokotrack LT1510RC track plant. The sizer is crushing minerals used for cement production ranging from wet and sticky to hard rock.

To learn more about the HRX 1000 go to Mining.Komatsu.