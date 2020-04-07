Hitachi’s EX2600-7 offers reduced fuel consumption

At Hitachi, our iron will is to continuously improve so your iron will be even more efficient, reliable and durable. The result? Our new EX-7 Series excavators feature reduced fuel consumption and optimized productivity.

The EX2600-7 is part of this new line of mining excavators, which highlights Hitachi’s focus on continuous improvement through fuel-efficiency technologies and advanced engineering while achieving superior productivity and enhancing sustainability.

Improved efficiency

The EX2600-7 features Hitachi’s Fuel Consumption Optimization (FCO) technologies, which reduce fuel consumption up to 8-10 percent versus the previous model (EX2600-6) through engine options. Customers can choose from a Cummins or MTU engine option. For regulated countries, the EPA Final Tier 4 (FT4) engine options use diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

Improved hydraulic efficiency includes main pump electric regulators, which were previously controlled by a hydraulic pilot system, and a reduction in the mechanical workload to power the hydraulic pilot system. The EX2600-7 also reduces the power consumption with a boom lower circuit regeneration and a large hydraulic oil cooler and fan which can operate at a lower speed to maintain optimal oil temperature.

Increased reliability

The EX2600-7 offers increased reliability with cylinder stroke end control, which helps ensure structural longevity and operator comfort by using angle sensors to help reduce the cylinder pump flow rate for smoother and slower movement.

Acting on customer input, Hitachi also rearranged the hydraulic hoses from an arched to an underslung configuration, which makes the hoses less prone to deflection due to decreased hose load. Contamination sensors in each main pump help reduce the risk of machine faults and costly downtime by detecting excessive contamination and alerting the operator when needed.

Enhanced durability

The machine also offers features that strengthen its durability. A pressurized cab bed improves the life of electrical components and controllers by using an air filter to keep out dust and debris. Maintenance is also reduced with a greaseless center joint that utilizes available hydraulic oil for lubrication rather than needing grease lubrication.

Operator comfort and safety is also enhanced with a best-in-class operation station that offers increased visibility and comfort with ergonomically designed controls to help increase productivity. Additionally, an advanced multi-display monitor helps improve the machine’s performance and uptime by providing more accurate operating status information.

The EX2600-7 also provides the option of AerialAngle™, which is popular among customers and works as a 360-degree vision system. The system assists with noting equipment surroundings through a display monitor that combines a set of images captured by cameras positioned at different locations around the machine.

For more information, visit www.HitachiConstruction.com.