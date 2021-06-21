Hudbay reports fatality at Lalor mine, suspends mining

Hudbay’s Lalor mine in Manitoba. Credit: Hudbay Minerals

Underground mining at Hudbay Minerals‘ (TSX: HBM; NYSE: HBM) Lalor gold-copper-zinc mine in Snow Lake, Man., has been suspended after the death of a worker on Saturday, June 19.

The worker, employed by a service provider, was fatally injured after a fall while working at height in the underground operation. No one else was injured in the incident. An investigation into the incident, which happened in the evening hours, is under way. The company did not provide any further details.

“This is a tragic situation and we are profoundly saddened by this unfortunate incident. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s president and CEO, in statement. “The safety and health of our workforce remains our utmost priority. We will continue to provide support to all those who were affected, and we remain more committed than ever to our objective of zero harm.”

Hudbay also operates the 777 zinc-copper mine in Flin Flon, Man., which is slated to close next year, and the Constancia copper mine in Peru.