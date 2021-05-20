IGF releases guidelines for mining and environment governance

The International Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF) has released a new document called Guidance for Governments, Environmental Management and Mining Governance.

Saying that environmental management is a critical part of good governance in the mining sector, IGF senior policy advisor Alec Crawford commented, “Successful environmental management across the mine life cycle depends on strong legal frameworks, regulations, and policies.”

The new guidelines aim to help governments in three ways:

Outlining key issues relating to water management biodiversity, mine waste management, and emergency preparedness for the sector;

Highlighting the best international standards and practices in use to support strong environmental management; and

Describing what governments must do to protect the environment across the mine life cycle – before, during and after.

The report draws from the IGF’s recent Mining Policy Framework and focuses on key issues, benchmarks and standards in the four areas mentioned above. It outlines the role of government in ensuring that each is managed in support of sustainable development.

Go to the IGF website to download a copy of the guidance document.