Ivanhoe boosts resource for Kamoa-Kakula in DRC

Ivanhoe Mines has updated the resource estimate for its massive Kamoa-Kakula project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kamoa-Kakula — among the world’s largest copper deposits – contains 1.4 billion indicated tonnes grading 2.74% copper for 83.7 billion lb. copper and another 339 million inferred tonnes grading 1.68% copper for 12.5 billion lb. copper at a 1% cut-off grade.

The majority of the company’s additional resources in its Feb. 5 estimate come from the Kamoa deposit’s high-grade Bonanza and Far North Zones (the updated resource covers about 600 metres of strike length in the deeper western portions of the Bonanza Zone and 1,500 metres of strike length in the shallower eastern portions of the Bonanza Zone).

