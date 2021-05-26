Kenorland drills 5.7 metres of 90.6 g/t gold at Frotet in Quebec

The Frotet project in Quebec. Credit: Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD) has reported drill results from half the 30 holes recently drilled at the high-grade Frotet gold project in northern Quebec, including a highlight of 5.7 metres of 90.56 g/t gold.

The recently listed junior made the grassroots Regnault discovery at the 393.7-sq.-km Frotet project, 100 km north of Chibaugamau, last year, cutting 29.1 metres of 8.47 g/t gold in its initial drill campaign.

In addition to the drill results, Kenorland reports that Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada has now earned an 80% stake in Frotet, with the two companies forming a joint venture. Kenorland will continue as operator of the program and both companies will fund a proportionate share of exploration funding.

Highlights of reported assays from the 8,591-metre drill program at Regnault include:

5.7 metres of 90.56 g/t gold and 109.95 g/t silver (starting at 82 metres depth), including 3.9 metres of 132.57 g/t gold and 161.01 g/t silver in hole 024;

3.6 metres of 6.37 g/t gold and 6.64 g/t silver (starting at 178.8 metres), including 0.3 metre of 60.8 g/t gold and 59.1 g/t silver in hole 029B; and

25.3 metres of 6.29 g/t gold and 7.59 g/t silver (starting at 132 metres) including 0.5 metre of 48.9 g/t gold and and 53.9 g/t silver, and 4.6 metres of 22.06 g/t gold and 29.08 g/t silver in hole 037.

Assays from another 15 holes are pending, but plans are already under way to begin a 20,000-metre summer drill program at the project starting in July.

“We are very excited by the latest drill results at Regnault,” said Zach Flood, CEO of Kenorland in a release. “This discovery continues to deliver high-grade gold intercepts, indicating the robust nature of the system. Most importantly, our understanding of the orientation of these gold-bearing structures has evolved greatly throughout this latest round of drilling. Going forward, this will allow us to expand on known mineralization and target additional gold bearing structures within the Regnault trend.”

Regnault hosts high-grade mineralization along multiple structures in a footprint that has grown to 2 km by 500 metres. The deposit is described as a shear-hosted, laminated quartz-carbonate-pyrite vein system hosted within the Regnault intrusive complex, striking in a general east-west direction and dipping steeply to the north.

For more information, visit kenorlandminerals.com.