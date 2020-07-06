Kincora Copper hits gold-copper in Australia

Kincora Copper (TSXV: KCC) has reported assay results from the first drill hole at its Trundle copper-gold project in Australia.

Drill hole TRDD001 intersected several significant intervals of gold and copper mineralization from skarn zones within the southern portion of the property, which is situated in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold belt in central-west New South Wales. Highlights included 51 metres grading 1.17 grams gold per tonne and 0.54% copper starting from 39 metres downhole.

The hole also intersected 20.5 metres grading 1.94 grams gold and 1.18% copper from 57.6 metres, including a high-grade core of 8 metres grading 3.07 grams gold and 1.95% copper, and 2.2 metres grading 4.32 grams gold and 2.43% copper from 75.9 metres downhole.

“We are extremely pleased and excited by the results of this first hole, it is not often you see such high grades near surface within a porphyry environment,” John Holliday, chair of the technical committee, and Peter Leaman, Senior VP of Exploration, said in a joint statement.