Kristeneberg mine expansion to cost Boliden $185M

Swedish miner Boliden expects to spend approximately $185 million (1.25 billion krona) expanding its Kristenberg mine toward the Rävliden ore zone. The expansion will help boost mill throughput to 1.8 million tonnes annually in the Boliden area of Sweden.

The project is conditional on receiving the necessary permit. The company has submitted its application for expanded production to the Swedish Land and Environment Court.

When the permit is received, a new ramp and new crushing station will be built. Production could start as early as 2023. The project will both extend the life of the Kristenberg mine and improve concentrator utilization.

In the meantime, Boliden is making investments in infrastructure and water treatment to support increased output.

The Rävliden copper-zinc-lead zone contains 8.4 million tonnes of inferred and indicated resources. The area also has potential to expand the mineralization.

