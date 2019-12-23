Kutcho Copper eyes feasibility study in mid-2020

Kutcho Copper says it can complete a feasibility study on its namesake Kutcho project in north-central B.C. within roughly seven months if it can raise $3 million.

Earlier this year, the aspiring base metal developer tabled an updated resource estimate on the copper-zinc project, delineating a global measured and indicated resource within the Main and Esso deposits of 17.3 million tonnes grading 2.6% copper equivalent (1.85% copper, 2.72% zinc, 0.49 gram gold per tonne and 33.9 grams silver per tonne). Inferred resources add 10.7 million inferred tonnes averaging 1.67% copper equivalent (1.18% copper, 1.76% zinc, 0.26 gram gold per tonne and 21.5 grams silver per tonne).

Kutcho Copper acquired the project, 200 km east of Dease Lake, from Capstone Mining in late 2017 for $28.8 million and a 9.9% share position, after a revised prefeasibility study (PFS) presented encouraging economics.

