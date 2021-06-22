Canadian Mining Journal

Labrador Gold hits highest-grade gold intercept so far at Kingsway


Studying an outcrop at Labrador Gold’s Kingsway project in Newfoundland, 18km northwest of the town of Gander, Newfoundland. Credit: Labrador Gold.

Labrador Gold (TSXV: LAB; US-OTC: NKOSF) has reported the highest gold intercept to date at its Kingsway project in the central Newfoundland gold belt, about 18 km northwest of Gander.

Drillhole K-21-17, a 30-metre step out to the northeast, intersected 1.85 metres grading 50.38 grams gold per tonne starting from 71.85 metres, including 0.55 metres of 160.42 grams gold.

Drilled on the Big vein, K-21-17 has extended the high-grade, near-surface mineralisation about 40 metres along strike. The mineralisation remains open to the northeast and southwest.

 

