LITHIUM: American Battery Metals lobbies in Washington for domestic supply of critical minerals

NEVADA – American Battery Metals reported that company executives spent a week in Washington, D.C. discussing with key stakeholders its strategy to help the United States lessen its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.

“Regardless of what else is happening in D.C., energy independence and renewable resources are top of mind for our elected and appointed officials,” said the company’s CEO, Doug Cole, in a media statement. “As American Battery Metals Corporation shares our plans to bring new primary resources of critical minerals like lithium online, lawmakers and other officials are also keenly interested in our e-waste solution for battery recycling, which has the double benefit of returning the acutely-needed battery metals from end of life cells and scrap materials back into the supply chain.”

Among the people Cole and his colleagues met with were key support staff of the House and Senate committees, officials from the Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, and reps from the Vehicle Technologies Office.

The CEO explained that his firm is well-positioned to address the supply of lithium, cobalt, copper, aluminium and manganese because it is a fully integrated company, executing strategies in exploration and mining, extraction, and battery recycling.

Based in Incline Village, American Battery Metals is focused on its 30,000-acre Railroad Valley project in Nevada. The lithium prospect is located 56 miles southwest of the town of Ely and 120 miles northeast of the village of Silver Peak, the only currently operating lithium producer in the state.

This story originally appeared on www.Mining.com.