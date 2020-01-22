LUBRICATION: Graco launches Compact Dyna-Star system

MINNEAPOLIS – Graco, a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has announced the launch of its Compact Dyna-Star (CDS) automatic lubrication system which is designed specifically for heavy-duty earth-moving machines in extreme work environments. It has a smaller footprint and is priced to fit customer needs.

When paired with Graco’s bluetooth-enabled GLC X controller and Auto Lube app, maintenance crews can monitor system performance, receive alerts, and adjust configurations from their smartphone or tablet.

“The Compact Dyna-Star system is the latest offering in our comprehensive portfolio of automatic lubrication systems,” said Dan Jensen, Graco’s lubrication equipment division global product marketing manager. “Built tough like our electric Dyna-Star pump, the CDS fits into tighter spots and meets tighter budgets.”

“We’re impressed by how easy the Compact Dyna-Star automatic lubrication system is to fill with grease and how the pump shuts off when full,” Graco quoted a maintenance manager who tested the product as saying. “We appreciate the higher volume output per minute with the motor running less frequently, and how the smaller pump footprint enhances safety by taking up less room on the walking deck.”

Graco supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials.

For more information, visit www.graco.com/CDS.